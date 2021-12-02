Jackson Sparks funeral: Waukesha parade attack victim mourned

Honoring a life taken far too soon, hundreds gathered Thursday, Dec. 2 to pay tribute to Jackson sparks – the 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha parade attack.

At Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, mourners with heavy hearts said goodbye to a child who touched countless lives.

"I was born and raised in this city, it’s a great city to be in. All those people who passed, that hurt," said Anna Brown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Walking through a growing memorial for the six people killed in the attack, Brown carefully placed a green bat next to the cross for Sparks.

The 8-year-old loved baseball and was loved by many who will keep his legacy alive. He was walking in the parade with his baseball team, the Waukesha Blazers, when he was hit by the suspect's SUV. He died two days later.

Jackson Sparks

In an obituary, Sparks' family wrote: "Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus." Children were encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to the service to honor Jackson.

"What they must be going through, there is just…no words. It’s so hard," Brown said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

From Sparks' elementary school to around the nation, many have rallied around the Sparks Family. Friday, people are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to show their support; the "Jerseys for Jackson" campaign has gone viral.

"Something bad that happens at the hand of one person, there's a greater force here and good will always be there. You just have to, I guess, look for it," said Todd Ahrens.

Message for Jackson Sparks outside his Mukwonago elementary school

The community is looking for comfort as a family grieves.

"I know it’s going to be hard for them, but God will be with them and so will the city of Waukesha," said Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Waukesha Blazers memorial. Public visitation Thursday runs until 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by the funeral.