First lady Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; Milwaukee, Waukesha trips
MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden is set to visit southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday, March 3.
The White House said the first lady will arrive at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 1 p.m.
Biden will then deliver remarks at a political event in Waukesha around 2 p.m.
She was last in the Badger State just about two weeks ago; the first lady traveled to Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 16 to discuss education. The first lady joined a roundtable to spotlight efforts to expand career-connected learning in high school and college.