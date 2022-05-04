Emily Rogers missing: Milwaukee police share what she was wearing

article

Milwaukee police provided new information on Wednesday, May 4 that may help in their search for 23-year-old Emily Rogers – who was last seen near 25th and Becher on Thursday, April 26.

Rogers is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown, medium-length hair, and brown eyes. Officials on Wednesday also noted Rogers was last seen wearing t-shirt, skinny jeans, black and gold Timberland boots (size 8 or 9). They also indicated Rogers has pierced ears (with no earrings) and an unknown tattoo on her lower leg.

MPD noted on Tuesday that there is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play.

Emily Rogers

On Monday, a close friend told FOX6 News she found Rogers' phone in some bushes near 36th and Branting. On that same afternoon, Milwaukee police searched Burnham Park, which is less than a half-mile from the 36th and Branting location. That friend told police Burnham Park was the last place Rogers' boyfriend was seen. Police combed the area with dogs and were there for hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Also Tuesday, police tape surrounded Rogers' home near 25th and Becher where she was last seen, a squad car parked outside. A police detective was seen getting surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

Police have been tight-lipped about Rogers' disappearance. Emily's mother, Ammie Rogers, said police have been as open as they can be.

"I’m going to assume they have some leads, but they’re not going to tell us because they don’t want us to mess up the investigation," said Ammie Rogers.

Emily Rogers' young daughter was found safe by police and is in the custody of Rogers' family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Milwaukee police say they are following up on all leads. They request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers to call 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.