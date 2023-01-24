Dating app ‘predator’ Timothy Olson pleads not guilty

A Racine man accused of victimizing woman on dating apps pleaded not guilty in Milwaukee County court Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Timothy Olson, 52, is charged with kidnapping, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts of burglary and misappropriating an ID. He is accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old Greendale woman from a Franklin bar.

In court Tuesday, the judge found there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

At the time of his arrest, Olson was wanted by several jurisdictions. Investigators also said Olson was involved in at least two burglaries in Franklin just prior to his arrest.

Franklin police said an officer noticed a person matching Olson's description pushing a bicycle in the area near 35th and Rawson. As officers approached, police said Olson ran into a nearby condo complex. Once the cops caught up with him, police said there was a brief struggle and Olson had to be tased to be taken into custody.

"There's no doubt that this person would continue to do what he did until caught."

Prosecutors have said Olson is a person of interest in the deaths of two women, including a woman who passed out at a South Milwaukee bar.

Racine police first warned the public about Timothy Olson in early November 2022. Investigators said he was meeting up with women he connected with on apps, drugging them and stealing money from them. Olson has yet to make a court appearance in Racine County on charges there.