Darrell Brooks Milwaukee County cases; status hearing Thursday

article

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks is due back in court Thursday, Feb. 2 for a status hearing in connection with three open cases in Milwaukee County.

Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually out on bond during the time of the Waukesha Christmas parade.

The first two cases stem from when Brooks allegedly ran over the mother of his child in November 2021. That is where the second case starts – when prosecutors say Brooks later tried to persuade the woman to not cooperate in exchange for marriage. This happened a short time before Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people. Brooks was out on a $1,000 bond in the domestic violence cast at the time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The third case is from 2020. Brooks is facing several charges – including two counts of recklessly endangering safety – after prosecutors say he fired a gun at someone during a fight.