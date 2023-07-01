Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade, reunite with 610 Stompers

article

Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies have made a national name for themselves and their connections. Saturday, they danced in the West Allis Independence Day Parade with some help from some southern friends.

"There's such good energy and fun and families and good food and music," said Jan Kwiatkowski, president of the Dancing Grannies. "It's just fun to be part of it all."

The 610 Stompers from New Orleans joined the grannies for the parade. The two iconic dancing groups bonded after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

"This is a bond and a friendship that's going to be long-lasting," said Kwiatkowski.

"We heard about what happened in Waukesha, and we thought like it would be really cool thing to get them to come to Mardi Gras," said Brett Patron, founder of the 610 Stompers.

New Orleans' 610 Stompers perform with Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies in the West Allis Independence Day Parade

After performing in New Orleans' Mardi Gras festivities, the Grannies invited their New Orleans friends' – and their flare – to Wisconsin.

"It's just so much fun being able to show them all the best of Milwaukee and the best of southeastern Wisconsin," said Kwiatkowski.

The grannies are happy to be back stronger than before.

"We are definitely ‘Granny Strong’ and growing," Kwiatkowski said. "We have 32 members now, so all of them on, all of our new grannies and training are going to be performing."

"Rookie" from the 610 Stompers' self-titled "Dancing Machines" had wonderful things to say about the people from Milwaukee.

"People from Milwaukee are amazing. People walking up to us to say hello, to take pictures and so forth," said Rookie. "And they're ready to dance."

West Allis will host its Independence Day Concert and Festival Foods Fireworks at Nathan Hale High School on Tuesday, July 4.