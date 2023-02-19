Milwaukee Dancing Grannies perform at Mardi Gras

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Mardi Gras in New Orleans on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The group was devastated in November 2021 when they lost three dancers and a volunteer in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

The 610 Stompers sent the invitation, a group of guys who bonded with the grannies over their shared love of dance.



"I had spoken to Jan, really from the very beginning, and she told me that one of the things with the rehabilitation and the healing was to continue to perform," said Kris Sekinger, 610 Stompers. "You know, get out in front of those crowds, and what better stage than Mardi Gras?"

"Jinny (Virginia Sorenson), one of the women who was killed in the parade, always told us before every parade, ‘You keep on dancing no matter what happens. You just keep dancing,’" Jan Kwiatkowski, one of the Dancing Grannies' co-leaders.

The group threw out "Granny Strong" bracelets during the 7-mile parade route.