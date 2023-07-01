West Allis Independence Day festivities: Parade and fireworks

West Allis is starting the festivities early by holding its Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 4.

Start your holiday weekend by bringing the whole family to the festive parade in downtown West Allis on Saturday morning, and end your weekend with a boom on Tuesday evening.

The West Allis Independence Parade takes place this Saturday at 10 a.m. This annual tradition brings in about 6,000 attendees each year.

This year's parade features marching bands, vintage vehicles, and live performances from groups like the Dancing Grannies and the 610 Stompers. This year the Dancing Grannies have paired up with the 610 Stompers, a group of "ordinary men" with "extraordinary moves" of New Orleans.

On Tuesday, the City of West Allis will host its Independence Day Concert and Festival Foods Fireworks at the West Allis Athletic Complex at Nathan Hale High School.

Enjoy live music from Failure to Launch, a popular high-energy cover band voted "Best Cover Band" by the Shepherd Express, starting at 8:30 p.m. Then be prepared for an incredible fireworks display hosted by Festival Foods at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the festivities taking place Saturday and Tuesday, go to westalliswi.gov.

