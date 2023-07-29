Cudahy police chase, Milwaukee man gets 4 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection to a 2022 high-speed chase.

Qureion Young, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver heroin. He was also sentenced to four years of extended supervision.

It started in Cudahy on Dec. 5, 2022. Police said a 911 caller reported someone pointing guns at him from a car near Whitnall and Grange. The caller described the car, and officers quickly spotted it and tried to stop it.

The driver refused to stop, and a chase began. The pursuit went onto Highway 794 at Edgerton Avenue – speeds topping 100 mph. Due to safety concerns, officers called it off near Howard Avenue in St. Francis.

Several minutes later, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified Cudahy police that the car was involved in a rollover crash near Veterans Park off Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Rollover crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive just north of War Memorial Center, Milwaukee

That's when three people – including Young – were arrested. Officials said two guns were found in the car, which was reported stolen out of Illinois. Authorities also found drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.

Young was one of three people charged in connection to the chase. The alleged driver, Terrence Canady, is scheduled to go to trial in August. Danielle Carey is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.