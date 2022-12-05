Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph, leads to rollover crash in Milwaukee

A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour, and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three persons in that vehicle were taken into custody.

Cudahy police say it was shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 5 that they received a 911 call from someone saying a vehicle with three people inside pulled out guns and pointed them at him. This happened near the intersection of S. Whitnall Avenue and E. Grange Avenue in Cudahy. The caller provided a detailed description of the vehicle – and within minutes Cudahy officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Rollover crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive just north of War Memorial Center, Milwaukee

While attempting the traffic stop, the driver refused to stop – and a chase was initiated. The vehicle was pursued on northbound 794 from E. Edgerton Avenue. Officials say speeds topped 100 mph. Due to safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit at E. Howard Avenue in St. Francis.

Several minutes later, Cudahy police was notified by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was involved in a rollover crash near Veterans park.

Officials arrested three persons – a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman. Additionally, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirms they transported one person with critical injuries to Froedtert Hospital – that person had been trapped underneath the car.

Officials say two firearms were located within the crashed vehicle. Also, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Illinois.

Cudahy police asks if anyone has more information on this incident, they are urged to call 414-769-2260.