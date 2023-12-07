Contact 6 helps consumers save $34K in November

A Greenfield couple got stranded on the side of the interstate just days after routine auto maintenance. They blamed the business that replaced the oil and wrote to Contact 6 for help.

"We were driving and all of a sudden, it just started," said Matthew Studinski. "I got a light that said we were losing power."

Studinski said it happened in the middle of the night during a drive from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We were stranded on the side of the road with our infant daughter at the time, with no hazard lights and pitch blackness," said Studinski.

Studinski said, just days prior, he got an instant oil change that caused a leak. He said when he investigated the leak, he found the oil filter housing was loose.

Matthew Studinski reaches out to Contact 6 after instant oil change mishap

"It wasn’t tightened down all the way," said Studinski. "That caused oil to spray, like, all over the front of the engine compartment and all over the hood."

Once his family started their long drive to Pennsylvania, the problem got worse. After the car lost power, the family had it towed and spent the night in a hotel.

"Essentially, what the mechanic said happened was our serpentine belt was shredded because it had oil on it," said Studinski.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Studinski said he asked the oil change provider for a refund for the repairs, tow and hotel, but they denied responsibility. Months later, he decided to file a complaint about the business with Contact 6.

"Once you guys got involved, it was resolved, I would say, within a week, maybe," said Studinski.

The $2,460.91 that Studinski got as a refund is among the $34,540.11 that FOX6 viewers said Contact 6 helped them save in November.

Contact 6 November 2023 resolutions

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 associate producer helped a Kansasville man get a $125 refund for mail delivery steaks he said were inedible. The company sent him another box of higher quality meat, free of charge. She also assisted a Greenfield woman with a $947 refund for unused personal training sessions after her fitness center closed.

A Milwaukee woman said after her dog damaged her sofa, Contact 6 helped her finally get it repaired under her protection plan.

Denise Owens in Milwaukee said she wanted money back for her prepaid funeral arrangement plan after the funeral home closed.

"Your commercial came on one day and I said, ‘OK, this is it,’" said Owens. "I sent you all the information that I had, and you all responded."

Contact 6 November 2023 resolutions

Owens said she got nearly $7,000 back – allowing her to make new plans.

"Thank you for being here for people like us that, you know, fall in-between the gap," said Owens.

In November, consumers said Contact 6 also helped to resolve a worker’s compensation claim issue and a Social Security claim. Contact 6 assisted with medical billing problems, got a parking ticket dropped, got three refrigerators either repaired or replaced, and more.

To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint online.