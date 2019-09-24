NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's team blasted his sexual-assault trial as a "public lynching" Friday and began looking ahead to an appeal as the judge ordered house arrest for the 80-year-old comedian and said he would be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitoring device.Cosby's appeal seems certain to focus on the judge's decision to let a parade of women testify that they, too, were abused by the former TV star.Defense allegations of a biased juror and the admission of Cosby's explosive testimony about drugs and sex are among other possible avenues of appeal as he tries to avoid a sentence that could keep him in prison for the rest of his days.Cosby remains free on $1 million bail while he awaits sentencing, probably within three months.Judge Steven O'Neill said Cosby would be confined to his suburban Philadelphia home in the meantime.

April 27, 2018