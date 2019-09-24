Bill Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
PHILADELPHIA — Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.
Bill Cosby cannot be granted early prison release due to COVID-19
NEW YORK -- Bill Cosby will not be walking out of prison anytime soon despite the recent uptick of offenders being granted early release due to the coronavirus.Cosby is currently serving up to 10 years for sexual assault in a facility in Pennsylvania, and a state official tells Fox News that any speculation that Cosby will be able to serve time at home is false."Sex offenders are not eligible under the reprieve criteria," a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson said in a statement.The DOC's statement comes as a shock to Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, who told Fox News last month that he was fearful of the disgraced actor's wellbeing due to a number of physical ailments."I’m very concerned for Mr.
Bill Cosby hit with $2.75M legal bill after losing dispute
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby has been hit with a $2.75 million legal bill as he marks the end of his first year in prison.The 82-year-old Cosby had challenged a California arbitration award that upheld nearly $7 million of a $9 million bill submitted by just one firm in the run-up to his first sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2017.A judge sided Friday with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, of Los Angeles, rejecting Cosby's claim that the bill was "egregious."Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt isn't commenting on the fee dispute.But he says the actor is holding up well in a suburban Philadelphia prison, mentoring other inmates as he marks a year in prison Wednesday.Cosby is serving three to 10 years for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
Court says no bail as Bill Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction.The order from the court issued Friday does not elaborate on the decision.Cosby filed an appeal earlier this month saying that Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O'Neill had a feud with a key pretrial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier.
We're learning how Bill Cosby is spending his first days in prison.
Bill Cosby's day of reckoning arrives in court
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Facing the possibility of prison at 81, Bill Cosby arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday to learn his punishment for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago in what led to the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to give the comedian five to 10 years behind bars, while his lawyers asked for house arrest, saying the legally blind Cosby is too old and helpless to do time in prison.Cosby was smiling and joking with his spokesman and sheriff's deputies as he settled into the courtroom.
Prosecutors ask judge to sentence Bill Cosby to 5-10 years
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to sentence Bill Cosby to five to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, while his lawyer argued that the 81-year-old comedian is too old and frail to serve time behind bars."What does an 81-year-old man do in prison?" defense attorney Joseph Green asked on Day 1 of the sentencing hearing for the comic, who is legally blind and dependent on others. "How does he fight off the people who are trying to extort him, or walk to the mess hall?"Green suggested that Cosby instead be placed in a detention or rehabilitation facility or be put under something akin to house arrest.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said that Cosby, even at his advanced age, is still capable of slipping women drugs and assaulting them.
Bill Cosby to fight 'sexually violent predator' tag at sentencing Monday
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing Monday will begin with testimony about his sex offender evaluation and, presumably, a fierce debate over whether the 81-year-old actor should be branded a sexually violent predator.The stakes are high given the lifetime counseling, community alerts and public shaming the designation would trigger.
Sentencing options for Cosby include prison, jail, probation
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 in what became the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.Cosby is due in court Monday for a two-day sentencing hearing that follows his conviction in the spring on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.The judge's options are broad, because the state guideline range of about one to four years spans the gamut from a prison term to a jail stint to house arrest or probation.
Board recommends Bill Cosby be found a sexually violent predator
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator, according to an assessment issued by Pennsylvania's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.A court document filed by the Montgomery County district attorney's office Tuesday asks to schedule a hearing on the assessment so a judge can make the final determination of whether the comedian will be classified as sexually violent.
Sentencing in Bill Cosby's sex assault case set for Sept. 24
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby will be sentenced Sept. 24 — five months after he was convicted of sexual assault.Judge Steven O'Neill set the date on Tuesday.
'Mob justice, not real justice:' Bill Cosby's wife calls for criminal investigation into prosecutor
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby's wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into the suburban Philadelphia prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case that could put the 80-year-old comedian in prison for the rest of his life was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy."Camille Cosby made her first comments on the verdict in a three-page statement sent to the media through a family spokesman, as institutions from Hollywood to Madison Avenue continued to wipe away the remnants of his legacy.
Bill Cosby judge weighs publicly disclosing jurors' names
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The judge weighing whether to publicly identify members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault tore into the news media at a hearing on Tuesday, accusing reporters of stalking jurors at their homes and bombarding them with phone calls since last week's verdict.Judge Steven O'Neill told lawyers for The Associated Press and other news outlets seeking the jurors' names that he had grave concerns for jurors' privacy and floated the possibility of trespassing and harassment charges for journalists who don't comply when asked to leave or to stop calling.However, he conceded that a longstanding state Supreme Court ruling that the names of jurors should be made public under the First Amendment would almost certainly force him to disclose them.Media lawyer Paul Safier argued that the public "has the right to know who made these momentous decisions."Prosecutors opposed the release of the jurors' names, citing privacy concerns.
Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home
PHILADELPHIA — Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate — though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.A judge says Cosby will be confined to the same suburban Philadelphia mansion where jurors concluded he drugged and molested a Temple University women's basketball administrator, ordering him to be outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet to monitor compliance.
Cosby confined to his home as team decries 'public lynching'
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's team blasted his sexual-assault trial as a "public lynching" Friday and began looking ahead to an appeal as the judge ordered house arrest for the 80-year-old comedian and said he would be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitoring device.Cosby's appeal seems certain to focus on the judge's decision to let a parade of women testify that they, too, were abused by the former TV star.Defense allegations of a biased juror and the admission of Cosby's explosive testimony about drugs and sex are among other possible avenues of appeal as he tries to avoid a sentence that could keep him in prison for the rest of his days.Cosby remains free on $1 million bail while he awaits sentencing, probably within three months.Judge Steven O'Neill said Cosby would be confined to his suburban Philadelphia home in the meantime.
Guilty: Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting woman in first big celebrity trial of #MeToo era
NORRISTOWN, PA -- Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad.Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years in prison after a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women
NORRISTOWN, Pa.— The sexual assault case against Bill Cosby went to the jury Wednesday as his lawyers came under heavy criticism for what some called a blatant attempt to "victim-shame" the parade of women who have leveled accusations against the 80-year-old comedian.In the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, the panel of seven men and five women began weighing charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago.
Jury in Bill Cosby case to begin deliberating on Wednesday
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial will begin deliberating Wednesday after a searing day of closing arguments in which the comedian was variously portrayed as a calculating predator who is finally being brought to justice, or the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up by a "pathological liar."The judge sent the seven men and five women back to their hotel Tuesday evening after the jurors indicated they were exhausted from listening to 5½ hours of arguments."I want you well rested.
In closing, defense calls Bill Cosby accuser 'pathological liar'
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's lawyers urged a jury Tuesday to acquit the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault charges they said were based on "flimsy, silly, ridiculous evidence," arguing he was falsely accused by a "pathological liar" scheming for a big payday.The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era was nearly in the hands of a jury after the defense declared that Cosby himself was the victim of an elaborate frame-up.Lawyers Tom Mesereau and Kathleen Bliss said in their closing argument that chief accuser Andrea Constand consented to a sexual encounter at Cosby's home in suburban Philadelphia, then leveled false accusations against the "Cosby Show" star so she could sue him and extract a big settlement."You're dealing with a pathological liar, members of the jury," Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau said. "You are."Prosecutors were to deliver their closing argument next.