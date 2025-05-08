Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new Pope Leo XIV; Milwaukee Catholics react

The Brief The first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church was elected on Thursday. The Vatican announced Cardinal Robert Prevost as the next pope. Milwaukee Catholics are celebrating Pope Leo XIV, as he is not just American – he's Midwestern.



The College of Cardinals has elected its first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, and Milwaukee Catholics are celebrating.

What we know:

On Thursday, May 8, the Vatican announced Cardinal Robert Prevost as the next pope. He is taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

But he's not just American – he's Midwestern. 69-year-old Prevost is a Chicago native.

Local perspective:

Roughly 4,700 miles from Vatican City, FOX6 News caught up with some parishioners during mass at the Church of the Gesu on Thursday.

"What an incredible time to be an American and a believer and a person," said Justyna Przychocka. "I have chills, and I'm in shock."

"God has a purpose for everybody in life," Thomas Munoz said. "I guess this was this time to be a pope, you know, someone, but that's great."

Many, like Michael McCormack, took the moment to take their prayer a little further.

"Well, I was praying that the Cardinals will make a good decision and I will find out," he said. "From Chicago, USA, and I'm thrilled, very excited about that. But I don't know anything about him yet, so we'll find out more."

Dig deeper:

Fr. Nathan Linton said it is a time of joy.

"I think that is our call now too to pray for [the] pope, for blessings upon him, that he might leave the church well, and might be a sign of peace, unity, and a great witness to the love and the mercy of Jesus Christ," Linton said. "The fact that we have our very first American pope, you know, born in Chicago, is incredibly exciting."

Many said they hope Pope Leo XIV is able to bring unity.

