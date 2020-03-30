'The whole church has got it': Pastor says over 40 infected with coronavirus after multi-day revival event
More than 40 people at an Alabama Baptist church were infected with the virus the congregation held a series of religious services.
Pope Francis urges US Catholic media to work to overcome 'disease' of racism
ROME -- Pope Francis is urging Catholic media in the U.S. to work to overcome the “diseases of racism and injustice" in his latest comments about George Floyd's death in the U.S. and the anti-racism protests that followed.In a message to a virtual conference of Catholic journalists of North America on Tuesday, Francis said Catholic media must build bridges and dialogue, as well as defend life.He prayed for journalists to be enlightened by wisdom and understanding and guided by the Holy Spirit to “effectively work to overcome the diseases of racism, injustice and indifference that disfigure the face of our common family."Francis has spoken out previously about Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis and the “sin of racism.” He decried the violent protests that erupted as self-defeating but also asserted that “We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life.”Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25 after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe.
Pope Francis compares priests who defied pandemic safety measures to 'adolescents'
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis praised the “heroic service” of health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, but also took a dig at some conservative priests who defied safety measures — calling their complaints over church closures “adolescent.”The pope made his comments June 20 at the Vatican while thanking doctors and nurses from the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which was the hardest-hit region in the one-time European epicenter of the pandemic.Lombardy has counted more than 92,000 of Italy’s 238,000 COVID-19 infections, and half of the country’s 34,600 death toll.The pope noted that most priests were “obedient and creative” in remaining close to their congregations in the difficult months of the pandemic, even when they couldn’t be physically near them.“The pastoral zeal and creative concern of priests has helped people in their faith journeys and given them companionship in the presence of pain or fear," Francis said, according to Religion News Service. “They were fathers, not adolescents.”Francis also criticized the complaints of some priests who spoke out against lockdown measures, calling it “adolescent resistance."
Papal ping-pong? Vatican opens summer camp amid virus
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is getting into the summer camp business, with ping pong tables taking over the Vatican auditorium, a giant pool in the Vatican Gardens and team sports on the Vatican helipad.The Holy See is offering a month of tennis, swimming, games and sports for the children of Vatican employees to help compensate for the lack of normal camp and travel options as a result of the coronavirus.The Salesian religious order is teaming up with an outfit that runs other day camps in Rome to turn the Vatican Gardens over to about 100 kids in July.The Vatican said all the social-distancing and other hygiene measures required for COVID-19 protection will be implemented, and that the projected numbers of campers had been reduced to prevent crowding.The Vatican News online portal said Pope Francis himself had “thought about the mothers who work, about the families of Holy See employees," and authorized the Vatican City State administration to organize a camp for staffers' kids.Most Vatican employees are priests, but laymen and women also work in the walled city-state in the center of Rome.Italian schools closed in early March as a result of the virus lockdown and will not reopen until September.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee delays reopening of 16 parishes due to coronavirus concerns
MILWAUKEE -- Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee's south side, in-person Mass will be delayed until further notice at many Catholic parishes in the area, Archdiocese of Milwaukee officials announced.The following parishes on the south side are affected:
'We're all connected:' Some churches to continue virtual Mass, others prepare for in-person service
MILWAUKEE -- Father Tim Kitzke serves as pastor to several thousand people.
Archbishop Listecki says 'there's a hunger for people to return' with Mass set to resume May 31
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki in a letter to Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes and schools Thursday, May 14 announced Sunday Mass will resume on Sunday, May 31.
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki in a letter to Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes and schools Thursday, May 14 announced Sunday Mass will resume on Sunday, May 31.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee reveals guidelines for Masses to return beginning Sunday, May 31
MILWAUKEE -- The Archdiocese of Milwaukee released on Friday, May 1 directives, guidelines, and considerations to begin allowing parishioners to return to Mass on Sunday, May 31.These are the directives officials say should be followed for the safe celebration of Mass:
'Some spiritual uplift:' FOX6 News televising Sunday religious services until 'Safer at Home' ends
MILWAUKEE -- Starting Sunday, April 26 until the "Safer at Home" order is lifted, FOX6 News will be dedicating several hours each Sunday to religious services.
Nontraditional Easter for worshipers as Archdiocese goes virtual for Sunday Mass
MILWAUKEE -- This Easter Sunday was one many worshipers will never forget."It's a very unusual feeling," Auxiliary Bishop Jeff Haines said.Due to COVID-19 -- it was many local churches' first virtual holiday.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee prepares for a virtual Easter Mass
Faith leaders offer alternatives to large religious gatherings: 'Better to be on the side of caution'
Pope hails priests, health workers as 'the saints next door'
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Holy Thursday hailed priests and medical staff who tend to the needs of COVID-19 patients as “the saints next door.”Francis celebrated the Holy Week evening Mass in St.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee invites faithful, churches to ring bells on Easter Sunday at noon
MILWAUKEE -- All parishes and Catholic faithful within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are invited to take part in proclaiming the joy of the Resurrection by ringing bells this Easter Sunday at noon.An announcement was sent out to all Catholic parishes as well as to Christian denominations.
Palm Sunday: Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter's Square
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St.
Cardinal close to Pope Francis tests positive for coronavirus
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis’ vicar for Rome has tested positive for the coronavirus in the first case of a cardinal close to the pope known to be infected.Cardinal Angelo De Donatis had been in touch with Francis in recent weeks — apparently not in person, however — over the cardinal’s initial decision to close all Rome churches in line with an Italian government shutdown decree.De Donatis reversed himself after Francis intervened, and allowed diocesan churches to remain open for individuals to pray.The pope is technically bishop of Rome, but he delegates the day-to-day running of the diocese to his vicar, De Donatis, 66.