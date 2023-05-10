Car hits Milwaukee school bus; 2 teens charged

article

Two teens arrested last week after a stolen Kia crashed into a Milwaukee school bus have now been charged.

Court documents indicate one teen – the driver – is charged with first-degree reckless injury, hit-and-run, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and driving/operating a vehicle without owner's consent. The second teen is charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent – a misdemeanor.

As of Friday, May 5, Milwaukee police had arrested a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy and three girls – ages 14, 14 and 15. A fifth person was still sought. Because all are minors, the court documents do not name the teens.

Police said two boys – ages 15 and 11 – were hurt when the driver slammed the stolen car into the bus parked outside Morse Middle School near 76th and Green Tree. It happened just before 9 a.m. on May 1.

Cellphone video (below) showed the car being driven recklessly – kids hanging out of the windows – before it slammed into the bus. FOX6 News froze the video at the time of impact – because it is graphic. After hitting the bus, the Kia hit an MPS pickup truck. The bus hit another vehicle due to the impact, too.

The 15-year-old boy, who was hanging out of the passengers' side of the car, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Court documents indicate he was in a medically induced coma as of May 5 after he suffered a crushed skull, fractured arm and brain bleed. An 11-year-old boy who was on the school bus was also taken to the hospital.

Home surveillance video, which FOX6 News acquired the day after the crash (below), showed a group of four running after the crash. A witness who stopped to help the 15-year-old said she saw the group get out of the car and run off despite knowing the 15-year-old "had obvious severe life-threatening injuries."

Court documents indicate the Kia's owner did not find out her car was stolen until she was informed it was involved in the crash. She had parked it near 28th and Locust – more than six miles from Morse Middle School – the night before the crash. The documents indicate she had a "club style" steering wheel lock that was "almost cut entirely and bent upwards."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.