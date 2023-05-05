Car hits Milwaukee school bus; 2 more teens arrested, 1 more sought

Milwaukee police announced on Friday, May 5 that a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the car crashing into a school bus outside Morse Middle School on Monday.

On Thursday, authorities indicated two girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken into custody. Milwaukee police say they are seeking one additional person in this incident.

Police said two boys – ages 15 and 11 – were hurt when the driver slammed a stolen Kia into the bus parked outside Morse Middle School near 76th and Green Tree. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Cellphone video (above) showed the car being driven recklessly – kids hanging out of the windows – before it slammed into the bus. FOX6 News froze the video at the time of impact – because it is graphic. After hitting the bus, the Kia hit an MPS pickup truck. The bus hit another vehicle due to the impact, too.

The 15-year-old boy, who was in the vehicle at the time, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old boy who was on the school bus was also taken to the hospital. Police are still looking for the people seen on video running away. The home surveillance video, which FOX6 News acquired Tuesday, showed a group of four running after the crash.

MPD said, last year at this time, they received two reports of reckless driving near Morse Middle School; so far this year, there had been none. As for fatal reckless driving incidents citywide, from January to May last year there were 13 – that number remains the same so far in 2023.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.