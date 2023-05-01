Expand / Collapse search

Car slams into school bus outside Milwaukee middle school

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of an accident near Morse Middle School, located near 76th and Green Tree Road, Monday morning, May 1.

New video shows a car that appears to be driven recklessly – and then slamming into the school bus.

