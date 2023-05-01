Car slams into school bus outside Milwaukee middle school

Milwaukee police responded to the scene of an accident near Morse Middle School, located near 76th and Green Tree Road, Monday morning, May 1.

New video shows a car that appears to be driven recklessly – and then slamming into the school bus.

Car slams into school bus outside Morse Middle School, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.