Car slams into school bus outside Milwaukee middle school
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of an accident near Morse Middle School, located near 76th and Green Tree Road, Monday morning, May 1.
New video shows a car that appears to be driven recklessly – and then slamming into the school bus.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Car slams into school bus outside Morse Middle School, Milwaukee
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.