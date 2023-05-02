Car hits Milwaukee school bus; video shows group running after crash

New surveillance video from a Milwaukee home shows four people running down the street after a car crashed into a school bus Monday morning, May 1.

Police said two boys – ages 15 and 11 – were hurt when the driver slammed a stolen Kia into the bus parked outside Morse Middle School near 76th and Green Tree. It happened just before 9 a.m.

It was already a shock, but when area resident Saleema Covington saw the kids running, she couldn't believe it.

"It was a big boom," said Covington. "There’s more to life than this. Okay…stealing people’s things that they worked so hard for."

Cellphone video (below) showed the car being driven recklessly – kids hanging out of the windows – before it slammed into the bus. FOX6 News froze the video at the time of impact – because it is graphic. After hitting the bus, the Kia hit an MPS pickup truck. The bus hit another vehicle due to the impact, too.

The 15-year-old boy, who was in the vehicle at the time, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old boy who was on the school bus was also taken to the hospital. Police are still looking for the people seen on video running away. The home surveillance video, which FOX6 News acquired Tuesday, showed a group of four running after the crash.

"Ultimately we all hope it comes to an end," Covington said. "These are our future leaders of America, so obviously we want them to do right."

Community activist Tracey Dent said, despite the crash, reckless driving is declining citywide.

"The Kia Boys – you don’t hear too much about that anymore," he said.

Dent believes some of the city's efforts, like speed bumps and a towing initiative, are starting to work – but there is more to be done.

"You still got those stragglers that still think it’s fun and all that kind of stuff," said Dent.

MPD said, last year at this time, they received two reports of reckless driving near Morse Middle School; so far this year, there had been none. As for fatal reckless driving incidents citywide, from January to May last year there were 13 – that number remains the same so far in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.