Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12.

The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and previously identified the suspect driver as a 21-year-old Illinois man. However, on Wednesday, police identified the driver as 21-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez of Racine. He allegedly crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming vehicle driven by Pascoe.

Rodriguez was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. The following charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Knowingly operating without a license, causing death

Operating left of center, causing death

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information to provide to contact Caledonia police at 262-835-4423.