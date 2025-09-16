Burglary suspect sought by New Berlin, Brookfield police

article

The Brief New Berlin and Brookfield police are asking for help to locate Joseph Levenhagen. Levenhagen is suspected in several residential burglaries in early 2025. Tips should be called to the New Berlin Police Department or through Waukesha County Crimestoppers.



New Berlin and Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to locate 42-year-old Joseph Levenhagen, a man suspected in several burglaries.

Burglary suspect sought

What we know:

Officials say Levenhagen is a suspect in several residential burglaries which occurred in New Berlin and Brookfield in early 2025.

Levenhagen has active burglary warrants in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties, and he is currently an absconder from the Wisconsin Department of Correction’s community supervision program.

Levenhagen is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know Joseph Levenhagen’s whereabouts, you are urged to call New Berlin police at 262-780-8151 or submit a Waukesha County CrimeStoppers tip. Anyone with information may choose to remain anonymous.