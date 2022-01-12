Expand / Collapse search

Workers demand protection after Burger King shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee deadly Burger King shooting, workers demand protection

After the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Milwaukee Burger King, people gathered at the restaurant, calling on corporations to protect their workers from violence.

MILWAUKEE - Dozens of people gathered at a Burger King restaurant on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday night, calling on corporations to protect their workers from violence.

The demonstration followed the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell at the restaurant near 51st and Capitol earlier this month.

Those who gathered claim that workers face constant fear of violence on the job every day. The event called for employees from other companies to attend – not strictly the Burger King where the shooting took place.

"This shouldn't happen in our city. We cannot continue to let this happen in our city," said Sedan Smith with Breaking Barriers Mentoring. "This is not a tragic event you can blame on just one person for. This is a 16-year-old that died at work – that was killed at work."

Harris-Brazell was shot and killed during an armed robbery. Investigators said shots were fired after one of her coworkers pulled out his own gun.

Police are still looking for that coworker, Derrick Ellis. Police did arrest the man wanted for the armed robbery itself.

