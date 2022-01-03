Fatal shooting at Burger King; 16-year-old dead, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a homicide at the Burger King restaurant near 51st and Capitol Drive late Sunday, Jan. 2. The crime happened at approximately 10:25 p.m.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell of Milwaukee, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

The medical examiner's report indicates Harris-Brazell was a cashier at the Burger King.

Milwaukee police say the suspect is described as a male, African American, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun.

Burger King homicide suspect sought by Milwaukee police

The suspect vehicle is described as black, 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

Suspect vehicle in Burger King homicide near 51st and Capitol, Milwaukee

Suspect vehicle in Burger King homicide near 51st and Capitol, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be related to a business robbery and are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Reaction

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Last night’s shooting death of a 16-year-old girl is a horrible tragedy, made worse by the circumstances the police have shared with me.

"This victim appears to have been a hardworking teenager with her future bright and ahead of her. Instead, that light has been snuffed out by senseless gun violence. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends.

"Gunfire does not solve problems; it does not offer the protection that people imagine; and, too often, there are unintended, innocent victims. Milwaukee can be a safer city, and an important part of increased safety is stopping those who use guns to show-off, to threaten, or to deal with their problems."

GoFundMe