Burger King fatal shooting: Restaurant worker charged, on the run

A Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Burger King on the city's north side Sunday, Jan. 2.

34-year-old Derrick Ellis – an employee of the Burger King – faces a single charge of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the Burger King near 51st and Capitol Drive on Sunday evening to investigate a reported shooting.

The complaint states that "physical evidence and video footage shows that the shooter was an employee inside the restaurant, which had just closed. The shooter appeared to be firing towards a man at the drive-thru window who was attempting to rob the cashier. The footage showed that after the shooting, a male employee crawls on the floor collecting fired casings. This same male employee then meets with the restaurant manager, who opens a safe in the office, and the male employee places a white object into the safe."

Police interviewed the store manager. The complaint states the manager identified the male employee as Ellis, whom she has known for several years. The manager told police that "the defendant carries the gun while he is at work and was carrying it on this particular day and had it on his person prior to the shooting," the complaint states. After the shooting, the complaint states "the defendant asked her to hide the gun in the safe because he was a felon and could not possess it."

Officers found a white .380 caliber pistol inside the safe, the paperwork says.

The complaint states that Ellis was convicted of attempted second-degree home invasion in Berrien County, Michigan in 2014.

If convicted, Ellis could face up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $25,000.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek Ellis as well as the unknown armed robbery suspect. The unknown suspect is described as an African American male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun. He was driving a black 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

If you have any information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.