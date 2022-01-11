Burger King robbery suspect arrested, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police say they have identified and arrested a 41-year-old Milwaukee man as the armed robbery suspect tied to the incident at the Burger King restaurant near 51st and Capitol Drive on Sunday, Jan. 2.

A surveillance camera captured a photo of the suspect – as he reached through the drive-thru window armed with a handgun.

Burger King homicide suspect sought by Milwaukee police

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police continue to seek Derrick Ellis – the person they say is responsible for fatally shooting Niesha Harris-Brazell, the cashier on duty at the restaurant at the time. Police say Ellis fired shots at the armed robber – and Harris-Brazell was struck.

Niesha Harris-Brazell, Derrick Ellis (Scene photo credit: Incident Response)

Ellis, 34, is an employee of the Burger King who now faces a single charge of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the Burger King near 51st and Capitol Drive on Sunday evening to investigate a reported shooting.

The complaint states that evidence was gathered at the scene, including video footage that showed parts of the shooting. In the footage, the shooter appeared to be firing toward an armed suspect at the drive-thru window who was trying to rob the cashier.

Homicide at Burger King near Capitol & Fond du Lac, Milwaukee (Credit: Incident Response)_

The footage showed that after the shooting, according to the complaint, a male employee crawled on the floor collecting fired casings. The same male employee then met with the restaurant manager who opened a safe in the office. The male employee then put white objects inside the safe.

Police interviewed the store manager. The complaint states the manager identified the male employee as Ellis, whom she has known for several years. The manager told police, according to the complaint, that Ellis carries a gun while at work and had it that day prior to the shooting. After the shooting, the manager said that Ellis asked her to hide the gun in the safe "because he was a felon and could not possess it."

Homicide at Burger King near Capitol & Fond du Lac, Milwaukee (Credit: Incident Response)

Officers found a white .380 caliber pistol inside the safe, the paperwork says.

If convicted, Ellis could face up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $25,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.