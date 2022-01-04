Milwaukee deadly Burger King robbery arrest, others sought

There's a break in the case of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl working at a Milwaukee Burger King Sunday night. Police have made one arrest in the death of Niesha Harris-Brazell, but they're still looking for more, including the person who pulled the trigger.

Harris-Brazell, 16, was at work at the Burger King near 51st and Capitol when the unthinkable happened.

"After I heard the shots go off, I ran to the front, and I see my best friend on the floor, just lying there, saying she got shot," said Mariah Edwards.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

Edwards, Harris-Brazell's best friend and co-worker, said they were cleaning up for the night.

"I was in the back, and I heard shots go off and I ran to the front," said Edwards.

Police believe it was an attempted robbery. Surveillance video and images released by police provide some insight as to what happened before the Pulaski High School student was shot. A man who has a heavy build, according to police, wearing red, is seen leaning in through the drive-thru window, holding a gun.

Harris-Brazell was a cashier. She was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where she was later pronounced dead.

Burger King homicide suspect sought by Milwaukee police

Police say the man was last seen wearing tan pants. Video shows the car he was driving was a black, four-door Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and a spoiler on the rear of the car.

Less than four hours after the shooting, according to documents reviewed by FOX6 News, police arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection to the shooting. FOX6 is not naming the woman, as she has not been formally charged with a crime.

As Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, police still searching for "additional suspects"

"When folks harm individuals in our community, that we need folks in our neighborhoods to speak up about it," said Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Suspect vehicle in Burger King homicide near 51st and Capitol, Milwaukee

Johnson urged anyone who may know something to say something and remain anonymous if they want.

"This is somebody who was doing all the right things and ultimately losing her life," said Johnson.

Harris-Brazell 's death, a GoFundMe.com account to help cover her funeral costs has since surpassed its goal.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call police or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.