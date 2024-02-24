Brown Deer shooting, man sentenced to 8 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2022 Brown Deer shooting.

Donta Davis, 47, was found guilty at trial in December 2023 of first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to prison time, court records show Davis was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

Case details

Brown Deer police officers were called to the shooting near Brown Deer and Green Bay roads about midday on Nov. 8, 2022. At the scene, prosecutors said officers found a 50-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, officers spoke with the shooting victim. A criminal complaint states he said he was riding his motorcycle and was stopped at a red light on Green Bay Road at Schroeder Drive – just north of Brown Deer Road – when a tow truck driver began honking at him.

The shooting victim told police he and the tow truck driver exchanged words, according to the complaint. When the light turned green, the shooting victim continued down Green Bay Road until reaching Brown Deer Road. The tow truck driver followed.

The complaint states, at Green Bay and Brown Deer roads, the tow truck driver – later identified Davis – got out of his tow truck and approached the man on the motorcycle. He pushed the motorcyclist and then punched him, prosecutors said, before stepping back and shooting the victim "through the stomach" from about four feet away.

The victim took photos of the tow truck as it drove away, per the complaint, that included a license number.

At the scene of the shooting, officers spotted a bullet fragment near where the motorcyclist was seated after the shooting. The complaint states officers also found a spent Winchester brand 9mm bullet casing nearby.

The tow truck was later found and stopped near 50th and Wabash in Brown Deer. Prosecutors said police found two people in the truck – Davis and his 6-year-old son. In the center console, the complaint states officers found a gun loaded with Winchester 9mm cartridges.