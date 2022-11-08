Brown Deer shooting; man seriously wounded at intersection
article
BROWN DEER, Wis. - North Shore Fire and Rescue (NSFR) were dispatched to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road on Tuesday, Nov. 8 after a report of a shooting.
Officials with NSFR say they treated an adult man with a gunshot wound – who was then taken to Froedtert Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Brown Deer police are investigating this incident.
This is a developing story.