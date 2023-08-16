Brown Deer sexual assault; police seek man caught on camera

article

Brown Deer police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for an armed sexual assault that happened near Brown Deer and Deerwood on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The crime happened around 12:45 a.m. on that Thursday. Officials say the suspect and the victim did not know each other. They say both the suspect and the victim got on a Milwaukee County Transit bus on N. Teutonia Avenue at W. North Avenue in Milwaukee – and rode the bus to Brown Deer where the crime occurred.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, in his 40s, with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a red polo style shirt, tan khaki pants, gray slide sandals, a purple wristband on his left wrist, and a Chicago Bears snapback baseball hat (orange brim, "C" front logo, orange "BEARS" lettering on the back of the hat, and a helmet logo on the right side).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900 and refer to case 23-009210.