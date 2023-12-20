article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of shooting at a vehicle on I-94 in Brookfield on Nov. 20.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Rosita Sims with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Two people called 911 to report someone brandishing a gun on I-94 eastbound near Moorland Road. A criminal complaint states one of those callers was the victim, who said the driver of another vehicle was "driving recklessly between lanes" and "yelling" before firing shots. A bullet was later found in the passenger side wheel well area of the victim's vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Based on a vehicle description and partial license plate, investigators developed Sims as a possible suspect. The complaint states Sims would "oftentimes" drop a man off at work in Waukesha County around 6 a.m. Deputies found her vehicle near that workplace the morning of Dec. 15 and conducted a traffic stop.

The complaint states Sims did not have a valid driver's license and had a gun concealed in her purse – but did not have a concealed carry permit. The gun was loaded with a magazine and had a round in the chamber.

Traffic backup after shots fire on I-94 in Brookfield (Nov. 20, 2023)

During an interview with detectives, the complaint states Sims said she grabbed her purse on her way out of the house that morning and forgot she had her gun inside. She admitted she did not have a concealed carry permit.

Sims was asked to recall a November "road rage" incident during that interview, per the complaint. She said she remembered "a lady trying to run her off the road" and said she "rolled down her window to yell" at that driver. When detectives told her a bullet hole was found in a woman's car, the complaint states Sims said she "did not mean to hurt" anyone before admitting her gun went off. She said she was "scared" and "just took off."

Court records show Sims' cash bond was set at $3,000 at her initial court appearance Dec. 18.