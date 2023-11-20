I-94 EB closed at Moorland Road; shots fired

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department shut down the eastbound lanes of I-94 at Moorland Road on Monday morning, Nov. 20 following a shots fired incident.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed for an unknown amount of time for the investigation, officials say.

The traffic reroute for eastbound traffic will be to exit on Moorland and take Bluemound Road eastbound to HWY 100, where they will be able to get back onto eastbound I-94.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.