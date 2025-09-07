Brookfield police chase into Milwaukee; driver charged, wanted

article

A man is charged with leading Brookfield police on a high-speed chase into Milwaukee last month, and court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Calveal Marlow, 19, is now charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in Waukesha County. And the chase happened while he was out on bond for a separate case.

Court filings show Marlow was charged with fleeing law enforcement in Milwaukee County earlier this year and was out of custody after he posted bond of $2,500.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a Brookfield police officer saw a car "operating suspiciously with heavily tinted windows" in the early morning hours of Aug. 1. The officer tried to stop the car on Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road, but the driver sped away and turned into a subdivision.

Court filings said the officer followed and saw the car park at a home on Woodmount Drive. The officer then activated his lights and sirens and got out of his squad to approach the car, at which time the driver cut through a yard and sped away again – directly past the officer's squad. The officer saw the driver and sole occupant of the car, later identified as Marlow, through the front windshield.

Prosecutors said it led to a chase that reached speeds up to 105 mph. It stretched through Brookfield and into Wauwatosa into Milwaukee. Marlow hit stop sticks on Capitol Drive at both 92nd Street and 89th Street but kept going. The officer used a PIT maneuver to stop Marlow at 72nd Street, but he got out and ran. Officers were unable to find him.

Inside the car, which was left at the scene, the complaint said an officer found "crack cocaine" on the dashboard. Baggies containing cocaine and fentanyl were found elsewhere in the car. Officers also found three cellphones, more than $1,000 in cash, Marlow's driver's license and a backpack with a loaded "AK-47 style pistol" inside.