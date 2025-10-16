Brookfield officer dragged by vehicle; Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

The Brief Bruce Hendon Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Oct. 16, 2025. The sentencing comes after he was found guilty of several charges relating to a May 2024 incident. In that incident, a Brookfield police officer was injured while attempting to take Hendon into custody.



A Brookfield police officer was injured on May 28, 2024, while attempting to take custody of a Milwaukee man who officials say resisted arrest and physically assaulted the officer.

That man, 34-year-old Bruce Hendon Jr., was initially charged with several felonies and misdemeanors:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operator Flee/Elude Officer-Bodily Harm or Property Damage (2 counts)

Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer

Hit and Run-Involve Injury

Possess a Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (2 counts)

Possession of THC

Bruce Hendon

On Oct. 7, 2025, a jury found Hendon guilty on all counts except count 4, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, of which he was found not guilty.

A possession of THC charge was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.

Related article

On Thursday, Oct. 16, a judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison and six years of extended supervision thereafter.

The backstory:

A news release says the incident began when the officer made a traffic stop in the lot of Brookfield Square Mall around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver provided the officer with a false name and date of birth. When the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle.

Officials say the suspect drove away as the officer was still attempting to take him into custody. This caused the officer to be dragged by the suspect's vehicle. The suspect vehicle struck two other vehicles in the lot before coming to a stop. The suspect then physically assaulted the officer as he fled on foot.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the wide perimeter police set up while searching for him. It included the Westmoor Country Club near Steve Schultz’s house.

Brookfield officer hurt during traffic stop

Schultz never hears much noise coming from the golf course at the end of his street.

Tuesday night was an exception.

"A bunch of cars went flying by like three cop cars and a couple of fire engines," Schultz said.

What he saw was the end of a dangerous night for Brookfield police.

"I saw a car pinned in the corner and they were talking to somebody," Schultz said.

After police called for drones and a K-9 unit, they searched the golf course and arrested the 32-year-old near Fairway Drive and Golf Parkway.

He is being held at the Waukesha County Jail pending possible charges of battery to a police officer, resisting/obstructing (causing injury), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana while armed (enhancer), felon in possession of a firearm, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, hit-and-run and hit-and-run (causing injury).

As this incident was taking place, two people who knew the suspect came to the scene and removed a firearm from the suspect's vehicle. Both of those people were located and apprehended by responding officers and will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The first associate of the suspect, a 35-year-old Brookfield woman, will be referred for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon. The second, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, will be referred for charges of possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon.

The officer was treated and released from an area hospital. He is a four-year veteran of the police department. The officer's name will not be released at this time as he is a victim of a crime.

"Those guys put their lives on the line every time," Schultz said. "They don’t know what to expect with each stop."

Brookfield police were assisted by law enforcement from Elm Grove, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, New Berlin police and City of Brookfield firefighters.