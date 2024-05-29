Brookfield officer dragged by vehicle, assaulted during traffic stop

A Brookfield police officer was injured Tuesday evening, May 28 while attempting to take custody of a 32-year-old Milwaukee man who officials say resisted arrest and physically assaulted the officer.

A news release says the incident began when the officer made a traffic stop in the lot of Brookfield Square Mall around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver provided the officer with a false name and date of birth. When the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle. Officials say the suspect drove away as the officer was still attempting to take him into custody. This caused the officer to be dragged by the suspect's vehicle. The suspect vehicle struck two other vehicles in the lot before coming to a stop. The suspect then physically assaulted the officer as he fled on foot.

Responding officers located and arrested the suspect. He will be held at the Waukesha County Jail pending possible charges of battery to a police officer, resisting/obstructing (causing injury), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana while armed (enhancer), felon in possession of a firearm, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, hit-and-run and hit-and-run (causing injury).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As this incident was taking place, two people who knew the suspect came to the scene and removed a firearm from the suspect's vehicle. Both of those people were located and apprehended by responding officers and will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The first associate of the suspect, a 35-year-old Brookfield woman, will be referred for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon. The second, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, will be referred for charges of possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon.

Brookfield officer hurt during traffic stop

The officer was treated and released from an area hospital. He is a four-year veteran of the police department. The officer's name will not be released at this time as he is a victim of a crime.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brookfield police were assisted by law enforcement from Elm Grove, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, New Berlin police and City of Brookfield firefighters.