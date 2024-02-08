Asian business owners targeted; thefts part of crime ring: police

There's been a string of crimes throughout our area, and police say Asian business owners are the target.

Surveillance video shows an SUV pulling up to a Waukesha home last June.

The driver ditches the car, and three people inside take off running.

Surveillance footage from the home

Waukesha police were already in the area. Someone in the home called 911 when he heard burglars stealing stuff downstairs. The trio got away.

There was $654 in the vehicle and a "significant amount of Chinese currency." Investigators believe the trio targeted the home because it belongs to the owners of Feng's Kitchen.

Along with the cash, inside the SUV, police found a list of other addresses. Police say the homeowners on the list are all homeowners of Asian descent.

John Valencia Rodallega criminal complaint

One in New Berlin, another in Brookfield. One name was the owner of a Chinese restaurant in Ohio.

Police there told Waukesha detectives they were investigating a similar incident where Asian business owners were targeted.

Police say DNA found in the car was linked to John Valencia Rodallega of Norcross, Georgia.

Waukesha County issued an arrest warrant for Rodallega on Wednesday, Feb. 7. He is still on the run.

Georgia police believe the trio in Waukesha is part of the "South American Theft Group," an organized crime ring that travels from state to state targeting Asian business owners.

Investigators say they use stolen Puerto Rican identities when they commit crimes.

This week, Elkhorn police say they arrested two adults and a 16-year-old after a home burglary there.

Elkhorn police say *that* trio is also part of a group targeting Asian business owners, but could not make a connection to the Waukesha crime. Elkhorn police would only say they are aware of similar incidents throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Elkhorn police also say they reached out to other Asian business owners in the area to warn them about these crimes.

Waukesha police do not believe there is a connection between these cases.

Waukesha County prosecutors charged Rodallega with burglary, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

