Amtrak Borealis via Milwaukee; leaders celebrate inaugural trip

The new Amtrak Borealis train made its inaugural trip through Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 21.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Amtrak gathered at the Milwaukee Airport Amtrak Station to celebrate the state-sponsored service – which doubles passenger rail options between Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Chicago.

The new Borealis trains leave from St. Paul, Minnesota at midday and from Chicago in the late morning. The trains will make the current Empire Builder stops between St. Paul and Milwaukee and Hiawatha stops between Milwaukee and Chicago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new service is sponsored by the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Amtrak now operates 29 state-supported routes with 18 state partners.

Coach fares start at $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups and others.

Related article

Amtrak Borealis trains will offer coach and business class in addition to a café car featuring regional items. It offers wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi and views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse in daylight in both directions across Wisconsin.