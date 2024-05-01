article

Amtrak is expanding service between Chicago and Minnesota via Milwaukee – and tickets are now available for a second daily train.

The new state-sponsored Borealis trains leave from St. Paul, Minnesota at midday and from Chicago in the late morning. The trains will make the current Empire Builder stops between St. Paul and Milwaukee and Hiawatha stops between Milwaukee and Chicago.

The new service is sponsored by the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Amtrak now operates 29 state-supported routes with 18 state partners.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This route includes eight stations in Wisconsin, and doubling the frequency of the service will better connect the many businesses, universities and tourist attractions along this corridor," WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement. "This expansion is thanks to the work WisDOT was able to do together with Minnesota, Illinois and Amtrak, as well as the opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We will continue to work with federal and state partners to explore more passenger rail options in Wisconsin."

Coach fares start at $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups and others.

Amtrak Borealis trains will offer coach and business class in addition to a café car featuring regional items. It offers wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi and views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse in daylight in both directions across Wisconsin.