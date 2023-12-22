9th and Greenfield stabbing; Milwaukee police arrest 49-year-old

article

Milwaukee police say a 49-year-old man was taken into custody following a stabbing incident near 9th and Greenfield late Thursday, Dec. 21.

Police were called to a gas station at the location just before 10 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 43-year-old, was stabbed multiple times during a disagreement, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.