78th & Burleigh burglary, Milwaukee police seek suspect

Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to police, the suspect broke into a locked business near 78th and Burleigh around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African American man who was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.

