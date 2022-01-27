6 dead in Milwaukee home; MPD to release new details Thursday

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Jan. 27 are set to release new details on the six people, five men and a woman, who were found dead in a Milwaukee home near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23. The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Police said officers responded to a home in the neighborhood for a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. Entry was made to the home, and the victims were found dead.

Homicide investigation near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee

The deaths are being investigated as homicides. Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department tell FOX6 News the victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.

The medical examiner formally identified the victims as follows:

Charles Hardy, 42

Caleb Jordan, 23

Javoni Liddell, 31

Donta "Michael" Williams, 44

Michelle Williams, 49

Donald Smith, 43

Reports from the medical examiner's office show three of the six victims, Michelle and Donta Williams, along with Donald Smith, lived in the same home near 21st and Wright.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.