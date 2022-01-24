6 dead in Milwaukee home; victims' injuries caused by gunfire: police

article

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, investigators said. Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department tell FOX6 News the victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.

Milwaukee police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead were pending.

A motive and information about any suspects was not immediately known, Formolo said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Autopsies were to be performed Monday, according to the medical examiner.

Reaction

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific. First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.

"It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to reduce violence. We will achieve that through strengthened and improved law enforcement, through community intervention, and through a renewed commitment to prevention. Again, we can never accept murderous violence as routine, and we must together recommit ourselves to our shared responsibility to find solutions and make our city safer."

Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper

"The horrific news of six individuals being found dead near North 21st and West Wright streets has left the community saddened, angry and shaken. To those who have suffered the loss of a family member, friend or neighbor at the hands of this violence, I offer my condolences and my thoughts are with you during this time.

"I am saddened by this developing situation. There are no words to accurately describe the feelings of the community at the continuing violence, but one thing remains perfectly clear. WE MUST DO BETTER.

"When it comes to curbing violence each and every single one of us needs to agree enough is enough, and we must stand up and speak up to help make a difference. No one should ever discount the impact they can make by voicing a concern over a situation that could lead to escalated violence."

Associated Press contributed to this report.