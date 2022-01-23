5 dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

Milwaukee police near 21st and Wright
Milwaukee police are on scene near 21st and Wright Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is on the scene of a large police presence near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee Sunday night, Jan. 23. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms five people are dead there.
We are awaiting further information from MPD.
