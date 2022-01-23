Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

5 dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:23PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee police near 21st and Wright

Milwaukee police are on scene near 21st and Wright Sunday night.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is on the scene of a large police presence near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee Sunday night, Jan. 23. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms five people are dead there.

We are awaiting further information from MPD. 

The Dinky Rink now open at Milwaukee Public Market
article

The Dinky Rink now open at Milwaukee Public Market

If you want to have some winter fun, the Dinky Rink is now open at the Milwaukee Public Market.

UW-Madison cancer research uses sharks to study treatment
article

UW-Madison cancer research uses sharks to study treatment

UW-Madison cancer researchers are getting help from a unique partner on campus – sharks. Dr. Aaron LeBeau is leading the research.