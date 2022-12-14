3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

50th and Vienna

The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.



41st and Lisbon

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 41st and Lisbon. The victim, 32-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

83rd and Eggert Place

The third shooting happened around 10:28 p.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.