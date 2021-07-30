Weather service confirms at least 5 tornadoes in SE Wisconsin

article

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday, July 30 that at least five tornadoes caused widespread damage in Wisconsin and contributed to at least one death.

Quinn Boehning, 29, was killed after crashing into a fallen tree and power line near the town of Ripon about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol.

The severe weather began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin and pushed south and east with the last tornado warning expiring around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The first touchdown was outside Watertown just after 1 a.m. with wind speeds close to 85 mph. The second touched down at 1:15 a.m. just outside the town of Concord in Jefferson County, where wind speeds were estimated at nearly 100 mph. The tornado caused significant damage to trees, roofs and barns.

The third confirmed tornado was just south of Sunset Park in Waukesha at about 1:30 a.m. with wind speeds close to 85 mph. The fourth occurred south of Dousman, with peak wind speeds of 100 mph, according to the NWS.

The fifth tornado rated EF-0 occurred east of Wales – it started near Highway 18 and Brandybrook Road moved southeast and lifted just past Road DT.