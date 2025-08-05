Wisconsin air quality: Poor conditions will improve late-week
MILWAUKEE - Due to wildfire smoke creating unhealthy air quality, yet another air quality alert is in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin until noon on Wednesday.
Local perspective:
Tuesday is the eighth day in a row with an air quality alert in effect.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Milwaukee and Green Bay have had some of the worst air quality in the country at times Tuesday, along with parts of Massachusetts and Vermont. Alerts have also spread eastward into New England.
Thick smoke is still at the surface, creating a noticeable haze – enough to reduce visibility slightly. Wildfire smoke also creates more of a milky blue sky and vibrant orange sunrises and sunsets. The particulates within wildfire smoke are particularly harmful to those suffering from lung or heart issues, but can even cause itchy eyes and coughing for the general population.
Conditions are forecast to improve late in the week, with a brief break from the haze Thursday into Friday due to more of a southerly wind. It's possible smoke returns at times until the wildfires in Canada are under control.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.