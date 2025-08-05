article

The Brief An air quality alert covers parts of southeast Wisconsin until noon Wednesday. Unhealthy air quality and thick haze will remain possible. Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday and Friday.



Due to wildfire smoke creating unhealthy air quality, yet another air quality alert is in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin until noon on Wednesday.

Tuesday is the eighth day in a row with an air quality alert in effect.

Milwaukee and Green Bay have had some of the worst air quality in the country at times Tuesday, along with parts of Massachusetts and Vermont. Alerts have also spread eastward into New England.

Thick smoke is still at the surface, creating a noticeable haze – enough to reduce visibility slightly. Wildfire smoke also creates more of a milky blue sky and vibrant orange sunrises and sunsets. The particulates within wildfire smoke are particularly harmful to those suffering from lung or heart issues, but can even cause itchy eyes and coughing for the general population.

Conditions are forecast to improve late in the week, with a brief break from the haze Thursday into Friday due to more of a southerly wind. It's possible smoke returns at times until the wildfires in Canada are under control.

Local perspective:

