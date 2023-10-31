Expand / Collapse search

Halloween snowfall totals: SE Wisconsin winter weather advisory Oct. 31, 2023

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Winter Weather
Snow postpones Sheboygan trick-or-treating

Halloween snow and a winter weather advisory pushed Sheboygan trick-or-treating back from Tuesday to Wednesday. Some braved the elements.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data from southeast Wisconsin's Halloween snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

