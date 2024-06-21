Wisconsin DHS possible data breach, Medicaid member info impacted

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, June 21, announced that one of its partners, Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW), had a security incident that may have exposed the protected health information of 19,150 Wisconsin Medicaid members as part of a data security incident.

The incident was discovered after suspicious activity was found on a DRW email account.

DHS and DRW continue to investigate and address any complications from this data security incident.

On June 21, 2024, DRW is mailing notifications to Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed. These members are being offered free credit monitoring for one year and given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.

Members who receive a notification letter or have questions about this incident can call 888-733-3814 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday.

The call center will begin taking calls at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24.