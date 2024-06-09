Shooting at Madison high-rise rooftop party, 10 injured

article

Several people were injured in a shooting incident in Madison early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident occurred at about 12:45 a.m. at the Lux, a high-rise apartment building on Johnson Street.

At first, officers were dispatched for a large party taking place on the roof of the building. They were pulling up to the building when dispatchers alerted them shots had been fired.

Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes.

Dozens of people were screaming and running out of the building as officers approached. Officers ran up 12 flights of stairs in order to reach and help people.

At least ten people were hurt, but not all of their injuries were gunshot wounds. Nine people suffered gunshot wounds or grazes, and one person was injured by broken glass.

The victims are between 14 years old and 23 years old.

At a press conference at 9 a.m., Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said, "It is truly a miracle that no one is dead."

People are still contacting dispatch to report injuries or showing up at area hospitals for medical care. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Ten shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No one has been arrested, and police say it is a very active investigation.

The Violent Crime Unit is leading this ongoing investigation, and detectives are talking with victims and witnesses and reviewing digital evidence.