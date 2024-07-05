President Biden Wisconsin visit; Madison campaign stop planned

article

President Joe Biden will be making a campaign visit to Wisconsin on Friday, July 5. He is expected to be in the Madison area Friday afternoon.

Biden was last in Wisconsin for a May 8 trip to Racine – his fourth to date in 2024 and 11th as president. First lady Jill Biden was in Milwaukee on May 31 and Green Bay in early June. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped on May 16.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll found Biden and former President Donald Trump tied in a head-to-head matchup among registered Wisconsin voters. Among likely voters, Biden led Trump 51% to 49%.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler



"Wisconsin Democrats are thrilled to welcome President Biden back to the Badger State at a critical moment–when the stakes of this election for the future of our democracy and our core freedoms have never been higher.



"This week, Donald Trump’s hand-picked justices on the Supreme Court handed down a decision giving presidents a level of immunity that would make Trump's beloved dictators blush. He responded by sharing posts about military tribunals for his political opponents. Trump has bragged about his part in overturning Roe, robbing millions of the freedom to make their own decisions about their own bodies. And Trump and his allies at Project 2025 are planning a MAGA nightmare that would institutionalize the dark violence of January 6.



"As President Biden has reminded us many times, we are fighting a battle for the soul of our nation. It’s a battle that will touch every aspect of our lives. Democrats in Wisconsin are fully committed to the fight, with nearly 50 field offices across the state already open and more than 150 staff hard at work to ensure victory this November. We rally with President Biden in Wisconsin today, we will knock on doors and talk to voters every week until November, and we look forward to once again celebrating Biden’s victory over Trump when the votes are counted."

This is a developing story.