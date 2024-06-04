Steve Stricker preps for American Family Insurance Championship

article

For nearly a decade, Steve Stricker's PGA TOUR Champions tournament has been bringing the tour's biggest names to Madison along with millions of charitable dollars.

This year expects more of the same, even though things have changed for the host of the American Family Insurance Championship.

2023 could not have been scripted any better for Stricker. Winning four of five PGA TOUR Champions majors and maybe, most importantly, winning his own tournament.

"To do it right here in Madison in front of a lot of family and friends was really cool," he said.

The Madison tradition continues for its eighth year in 2024, with Stricker defending his championship while also maintaining the tournament’s major focus, charity, after raising more than $17 million to date.

"To raise that type of money year in and year out and have the support of the community," Stricker said. "People look forward to the event, they look forward to the concert. It's something that people put on their calendar to look forward to. That's really special for all of us involved."

The tournament will take place June 7-9 at University Ridge Golf Course.