'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away

Joe Biden says he's going to reveal his running mate the first week in August, and Senator Tammy Baldwin is still on a number of lists. She told FOX6 News Wednesday, July 29 she's talking about it, and she'll be at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in person.

The DNC will be much smaller than the 50,000 originally expected, with members of Congress and delegates staying home.

We now know Wisconsin's Democratic senator will be in the Brew City for the DNC, but will it be as a VP nominee?

"I'm looking forward to hearing the announcement next week," said Senator Baldwin. "It is coming very shortly. I won't have to tiptoe around any more questions about what's happening after that. It was certainly an honor to appear on those lists."

Joe Biden, Senator Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin is campaigning for Biden, and shared lessons of her 2018 win in this battleground state.

"In her last election, she beat her Republican opponent by 288,000 votes," said Daniel Adams, Democratic analyst. "When you compare that to Donald Trump winning the state by only 23,000 votes, you kind of see the impact that she could have here."

Both campaigns have invested heavily in Wisconsin, with three TV markets in the top 10 of total ads run. The Wesleyan Media Project analyzed ads from May 11 to June 28, finding Green Bay second in the whole country, La Crosse number six and milwaukee number nine.

"Wisconsin is a most win state for both camps," said Adams.

US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Delaware on July 28, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by AN Expand

And Wisconsin is where Democrats still plan a convention -- though mostly virtual.

"In another presidential election year, Milwaukee can get another chance?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"I am all for that," said Baldwin. "I am all for that."

There are a couple of points against Biden picking Baldwin. One, if they win, it would mean her Senate seat would return to special election, leaving it vulnerable to a Republican takeover. Second, there's a big push now to pick a woman of color.

Biden says he has only committed to picking a woman.